Canton police investigating apparent homicide of man found dead inside residence

CANTON, Ohio — Canton police are investigating an apparent homicide of a 60-year-old man found dead on Tuesday, according to the Canton Police Department.

Officers and firefighters responded to 609 Cleveland Avenue SW in response to a call about an unconscious male.

The victim, later identified as Jeffrey Loftus, 60, was found dead.

Authorities said he appeared to be the victim of a homicide.

The cause of death is pending an autopsy.

The homicide remains under investigation.

