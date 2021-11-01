Car crashes into Akron police cruiser, trapping officer inside

AKRON, Ohio — An Akron police officer was trapped inside their cruiser after a crash that occurred Saturday night, according to the Akron Police Department.

Just after 10 p.m., an on-duty officer driving in a marked police cruiser was headed northbound on South Main Street, when a Fiat 500 traveling south on South Main attempted to make a "last-second left turn" onto Brighton drive.

When the Fiat made the turn, it struck the police cruiser.

The 54-year-old male driver of the Fiat was unresponsive when EMS arrived on the scene. He was transported to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center where he remains in serious condition.

The officer, a 2-year member of the department, was initially trapped inside the cruiser following the crash and had to be extricated from the vehicle. The officer was transported to Summa Health Akron City Hospital where they were treated for their injuries and later released.

Police said alcohol may be a factor but are continuing to investigate the crash. Meanwhile, charges are pending.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.