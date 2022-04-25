City of Akron announces summer lineup of festivals, concerts and movie nights at Lock 3

AKRON, Ohio — The Rib, White and Blue Festival, the 73rd Italian American Festival and the Akron Pizza Fest are some of the family favorites that will return to the city of Akron’s Lock 3 this summer. The summer lineup announced Monday features concerts, festivals and more than 40 community events.

On April 15, the city and Lock 3 announced the Rock the Lock concert series will open for the season on May 27 with Into the Blue ELO Tribute with Sunflurry.

Saturday Events and Concerts: Gates open at 6 p.m. concerts begin at 7 p.m.

June 25: OLD SCHOOL SOUL Part 1 featuring Average White Band with SLAVE. Stay tuned for ticket info.

July 9: Night of Blues featuring Black Cat Roberts

July 16: Who’s Bad- The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience with UMOJAH NATION. Free Admission

August 13: We ARE The Weirdos presents Punk Rock Flea Market. This summer event will be stacked with 60+ alternative artists/ vendors, crafters, unique makers and small local independent businesses from all over Akron and the surrounding cities and communities. Free Admission

August 20: OLD SCHOOL SOUL Part 2. Stay tuned for band and ticket info.



Gospel Sundays

Enjoy local gospel sounds on the banks of Lock 4. Located next to Lock 3 and behind the Akron Civic Theatre. Admission is free. 4-6 p.m.

July 10: Truth Mime Ministry and Friends - New Hope Baptist Church and Providence Baptist Church

July 31: Donell Phipps & Delivered

August 14: Exalting Him Gospel Choir and Akron Freedom Recovery Worship

August 31: Mt. Haven Baptist Church

Festivals (Concerts begin at 7 p.m.)

July 1-4: Rib White and Blue Festival, 11 a.m.-11 p.m., Free Admission. Concerts begin at 7 p.m.

July 1: E5C4P3 Journey Tribute with Monica Robins & The Whiskey Kings

July 2: Bruce in The USA World’s #1 Tribute to Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band with Sinners and Saints

July 3: GPG Best of Queen the Georgia Players Guild Presents The Best of Queen with Xcess featuring Andrea

July 23-24: African American Cultural Festival, 11 a.m.-10:45 p.m. Music TBA

August 4-6: 73 rd Annual Italian American Festival, 11 a.m.-11p.m., Free Admission

August 4: Lights Out America’s #1 Tribute to Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons

August 5: Abba Mania Abba Tribute with Dance Fever

August 6: Wanted A Bon Jovi Tribute

August 27: Akron Pride Festival

September 2-4: Akron PizzaFest Admission $5 | Opens daily at 11 am. Concerts begin at 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 2, ZOSO The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Tribute with RAVENWOOD

Saturday, Sept. 3, Stevie Ray Visited A Tribute to Stevie Ray Vaughan with Anya Van Rose

Cinema Sundays

On Sundays, beginning June 5 until Aug. 28, the public can enjoy a special theme and movie for the entire family. Bring a blanket and enjoy a movie under the stars. Food and venerates will be available for purchase.

City of Akron Lock 3 Partnered Events:

Sat. May 7 : Color Vibe 5K

Sat. May 21: Bark in the Park

Sat. June 18: Step into Autism

Thurs. July 14: Elevate Akron

Sat. July 16: Andrea Rose Teodosio 5k

Mon. July 18 : Soap Box Derby Welcome Ceremony

Sun. August 14: Towpath 50 Bike Ride

Sat. August 20: New Roo Weekend –University of Akron Welcome

RELATED: 'Rock the Lock' returns this summer with full line-up of your favorite tribute bands beginning May 27

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.