Cleveland man federally indicted for crashing into Bath firearms store, stealing 30 guns

A federal grand jury has indicted a 20-year-old Cleveland man for allegedly driving a stolen car into an Akron-area firearms dealer and stealing 30 guns from the store, according to a news release from the Department of Justice.

On the morning of Nov. 3, Zaveeyon Teasley allegedly drove a Kia sedan into the front of Summit Armory, a federal firearms dealer in Bath Township, according to the news release and previous News 5 reporting.

Teasley, along with two other co-conspirators, then stole 30 firearms from the store, the release states.

Law enforcement authorities responded and began an investigation into the incident, officials said. Teasley and two teenage co-conspirators were identified, according to a Bath Township Police news release. As of Jan. 12, charges were pending against a 16-year-old suspect, and it was learned that an 18-year-old suspect was killed in a shooting incident in Cleveland.

On Jan. 11, a search warrant was executed at a Cleveland residence and Teasley was arrested, Bath Township Police officials said. During the search, authorities allegedly obtained items linking Teasley to the firearms theft. He was charged with a federal offense of theft of a firearm from a licensed gun dealer.

The owner initially reported that about 10 handguns and rifles were stolen from the store; the Department of Justice news release states 30 firearms were stolen.

