Cleveland officer arrested for allegedly threatening to shoot up Akron bar, flashing service weapon, police say

AKRON, Ohio — A Cleveland police officer was arrested early Friday morning after he allegedly threatened to shoot everyone inside an Akron bar and flashed what is believed to be his service weapon, according to an Akron police report.

At about 1:20 a.m., Akron officers responded to Ray’s Pub in the 800 block of West Market Street after receiving a call about “a man threatening to shoot everyone inside the establishment,” the report states. While en route, officers learned the man had left the scene, and they were given a vehicle description.

Moments later, officers spotted the man’s vehicle and conducted a traffic stop, the report states. The driver, later identified as 26-year-old Sean Bannerman, was found with a loaded handgun. He was detained without incident.

Officers found a Cleveland police ID in Bannerman’s pocket, and he later informed them that he was an officer. The report states that the weapon recovered is believed to be his duty weapon.

Witnesses said that Bannerman threatened to shoot everyone inside the bar, and at one point lifted his shirt and flashed a handgun in his waistband, the report states.

Bannerman was charged with improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, illegal possession of a firearm in beer liquor permit premises, using weapon while intoxicated, aggravated menacing, OVI-Alcohol and OVI-BAC. He was taken to the Summit County Jail following his arrest.

News 5 is reaching out to Cleveland police for comment, and reporter Jade Jarvis is working to learn more about this developing story.