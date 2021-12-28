COVID-19 testing site opens in Summit County, availability already limited

AKRON, Ohio — With the ongoing surge of COVID-19 cases spreading across Northeast Ohio, health officials are making it a priority to get everyone tested.

Yet, trying to schedule or find an at-home COVID-19 test remains an uphill battle.

“We don’t have enough testing available,” said Donna Skoda, health commissioner of Summit County Public Health.

Summit County Public Health, in partnership with Summa Health, Cleveland Clinic Akron, and the Ohio National Guard, opened a drive-thru testing site Tuesday. However, signs of demand were already showing on online through the registration site overnight stating there is no longer any availability.

The testing site originally planned to operate with limited supply.

“Each day we're going to be able to do about 300 tests, and we're hopeful that some of our other rapid home tests will come in and we'll be able to supplement with that for some folks,” said Skoda.

As of now, the site will run through Dec. 30 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. A clinic at Summa Health corporate also set to open seven days a week starting Jan. 2.

Operations will be based on community need.

“We need help with staffing and we need individuals to be very personally responsible. Wear masks, stay away from each other and really try to cut the spread of this disease,” said Skoda.

There is a COVID-19 hotline available to call with questions in Summit County. The number is (330) 926-5795. The line is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

