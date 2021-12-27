Looking for a COVID-19 test? Health officials prepare for busy upcoming week

CLEVELAND — The Ohio Department of Health reported 20,917 new positive COVID-19 cases Sunday, more than double the 21-day average. These numbers reflect a two-day total since no official reporting was done on December 25.

Additionally, 109 new hospitalizations were reported.

Heading into a new week with another holiday on the horizon, area health officials are preparing for what’s to come.

Lorain County

For Lorain County health commissioner Mark Adams, his team prepared for what the holidays could look like, even without the omicron variant.

His health department expects to receive 600 at-home COVID-19 tests on Monday, while their health partners expect to begin receiving several thousand.

“Our phone calls skyrocketed from Monday through the last couple of days,” he said. “The libraries have gotten rid of nearly 20,000 in a month. They’re just flying off the shelves through the libraries.”

Adams told News 5 he continues to encourage individuals to get vaccinated, whether for the first time or for a booster dose.

It comes as the county reported cases this past Wednesday and Thursday that more than doubled the daily number of new cases compared to any other point during the pandemic.

“Part of it is more testing, and part of it is faster-spreading omicron,” Adams said. “Hopefully, we don't see the hospitalizations out of that. Hopefully, the data that suggests that omicron doesn't pack as potent as a punch. There are some papers out there ready for peer review, so I'm very optimistic with it, especially because I see what's going on in the community.”

Commissioner Adams told News 5 that depending on COVID-19 testing supply and the timeliness of upcoming shipments could enable the health department and its area partners to offer a drive-through testing site in the county soon.

“There will be an ending to this and just continue keeping on and protecting each other,” he added.

Cuyahoga County

After a week of overwhelming turnouts , the W.O Walker Cleveland Community Center will reopen Monday as a COVID-19 testing site seven days a week from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. The site will be closed on January 1.

Individuals can schedule an appointment time by clicking here .

Once an appointment time is confirmed, you will be prompted to register with Mako labs. Everyone must have a confirmed appointment time and a QR code from MAKO to be tested, even if you have previously registered, say officials.

If you don't schedule an appointment, you will not be able to get tested, says the ODH.

The drive-thru testing is located in the garage of the W. O. Walker Building in University Circle at 10524 Euclid Avenue.

Anyone older than two will be able to register for a test.

The site offers free PCR testing, and results will be available within two to three days.

Summit County

In Summit County, the Ohio National Guard, along with area hospitals and the health department will offer drive-thru PCR COVID-19 testing beginning December 28, 2021, from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. at Summa Health’s offices at 1077 Gorge Blvd in Akron.

That clinic will run from December 28 through December 30 then continue from January onward, with the capability to test up to 300 people per day.

Testing will be free and open to anyone aged 2 years old and older, however, registration is required and can be done by clicking here .

