Drive-thru COVID-19 testing site to open in Cleveland on Tuesday as surge burdens healthcare systems

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Clinic and University Hospitals are opening a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at the garage of the W.O. Walker Building Tuesday as a surge of COVID-19 infections has placed increased demand on healthcare services.

The community testing site will be staffed by the Ohio National Guard and the Ohio Department of Health, according to a joint news release from the agencies and hospital systems involved. The W. O. Walker Building is located in University Circle, 10524 Euclid Ave., Cleveland.

The testing site will initially operate from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday this week and will be closed Saturday, Dec. 25. Additional hours and sites may be announced later.

Patients do not need an appointment but must register online before arriving at the site. To register, click here, select “Ohio,” then search for the Walker Center location. You must select whether you are a patient of Cleveland Clinic, University Hospitals or neither.

The test is free, and individuals do not need a doctor’s order to get tested. Masking is required except when the test is underway.

The site will offer PCR tests, which will provide results in about two to three days.

Due to the surge and the strain on the hospitals’ healthcare services and emergency departments, starting Tuesday, hospital systems in Greater Cleveland, including locations with Cleveland Clinic, University Hospitals, MetroHealth and St. Vincent Charity Medical Center, will limit COVID testing in emergency departments to patients who are going to be admitted to the hospital, the release states.

“This will allow emergency department personnel to focus on urgent medical emergencies, as the hospital systems continue to treat record numbers of patients for COVID-19,” the joint news release states.

The Ohio Department of Health is also offering free, rapid, at-home antigen testing kits at sites across Ohio, including local health departments, public libraries and community health centers. These kits may also be available for purchase at pharmacies and retailers. Click here to find locations offering at-home tests.

“It is important to know, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines, that a patient who is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 and receives a positive test result on a home antigen test (self-test kit) does not need a PCR test to confirm a positive COVID-19 diagnosis, and should immediately isolate and work with public health officials for any necessary contact tracing,” the release states.

Using these rapid tests when available will give patients in need of a PCR test faster access to them, officials said.

Anyone in medical distress is still encouraged to utilize emergency departments or call 911.

