Detectives investigating after 2-year-old shot in abdomen inside Akron home, police say

AKRON, Ohio — A 2-year-old boy was injured during a shooting in Akron’s Kenmore neighborhood Friday afternoon, the Akron Police Department confirmed Monday.

The department said in a news release that officers responded at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 21 to Akron Children’s Hospital where a 2-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his abdomen had been brought in by his mother.

The child was treated for his injuries and remains stabilized, police said.

Officers determined that the shooting, believed to be unintentional, happened inside a home in the 500 block of Koerber Avenue, the department said.

Officers “found evidence of a crime inside the home.” Detectives obtained a search warrant and found a gun and other evidence, not specified in the news release, inside the home.

Four other children were found inside the home, who ranged in ages from 6-months-old to 13-years-old, all of who were unharmed, police said.

Police said all the children who were at home at the time of the shooting were turned over to the Summit County Children’s Services.

The shooting remains under investigation and the exact circumstances involving the incident remain unknown at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490.

