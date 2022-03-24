Watch
Drake pledges $1 million to LeBron's I PROMISE School

Jonathan Short/Jonathan Short/Invision/AP
FILE - In this June 27, 2015 file photo, Canadian singer Drake performs on the main stage at Wireless festival in Finsbury Park, London. Drake has landed his 208th song on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, setting a new record for most songs on the music chart. The rapper's latest track, “Oprah's Bank Account" with DaBaby and Lil Yachty, debuted at No. 89 on the Hot 100 chart this week and helps Drake surpass the 207-song run the cast of “Glee" held on the chart. (Photo by Jonathan Short/Invision/AP, File)
Posted at 8:08 AM, Mar 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-24 08:08:33-04

CLEVELAND — Recording artist Drake and the cryptocurrency betting site Stake pledged $1 million to the LeBron James Family Foundation’s I PROMISE School in Akron.

The announcement was posted on Uninterrupted's Instagram, which showed Drake telling LeBron James at a dinner in Toronto that he was donating to the basketball superstar’s hometown foundation.

“Myself and Eddie from Stake, we’re going to dedicate a million dollars to the I Promise School, and I’m gonna go drop it off myself before the school year ends," Drake said in the video.

The I PROMISE program's goal is to keep at-risk kids from falling through the cracks educationally.

The innovative I PROMISE School, which has 535 students, also offers a food pantry, a GED program parents and legal support.

