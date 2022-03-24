Drake pledges $1 million to LeBron's I PROMISE School

CLEVELAND — Recording artist Drake and the cryptocurrency betting site Stake pledged $1 million to the LeBron James Family Foundation’s I PROMISE School in Akron.

The announcement was posted on Uninterrupted's Instagram, which showed Drake telling LeBron James at a dinner in Toronto that he was donating to the basketball superstar’s hometown foundation.

“Myself and Eddie from Stake, we’re going to dedicate a million dollars to the I Promise School, and I’m gonna go drop it off myself before the school year ends," Drake said in the video.

The I PROMISE program's goal is to keep at-risk kids from falling through the cracks educationally.

The innovative I PROMISE School, which has 535 students, also offers a food pantry, a GED program parents and legal support.

