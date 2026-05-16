End of an Era: customers say final goodbye to Akron’s Spaghetti Warehouse

AKRON, Ohio — The smell of Italian cooking at Rosa Parks and South Main Street in Akron is fading away, so now customers are stopping by to say their final goodbyes before Spaghetti Warehouse closes this Sunday.

“It’s been a family tradition since we moved up here from Texas over 30 years ago,” said Carolyn Embree.

Everyone might have had a different reason for coming to Spaghetti Warehouse in Akron since it opened in 1993, but one thing’s for sure: it’ll be missed by people like Embree, who first started coming to the Italian restaurant with her kids at least once a month.

“My children were born. We brought them here. It was their favorite restaurant,” said Embree.

Kim Moneypenny said she has special memories she’ll never forget.

“It was just like a staple for Akron. It was a place you could go, take the family, and just relax,” said Moneypenny.

As for Brittani Tomic, she said Spaghetti Warehouse has been a place of healing for her daughter, Arzola Tomic.

“She suffers from a rare condition, so we spend a lot of time at Akron Children’s which is just up the street, so typically after Arzola has a rough day of treatments or doctor’s appointments, she always wants to come get spaghetti,” said Tomic.

Now, Tomic is sad she and her family will have to find a new place to go after corporate team member Shawn Richards said the owners are closing due to a significant drop in business since the pandemic.

“We decided it wasn’t worth continuing to lose money because the sales have steadily declined. It’s been about down 25% year over year over year,” said Richards.

News 5 tried speaking with the owners on Friday, but Richards said this long line of customers kept them busy.

“It was great to have all these people come out this week and say one final goodbye, get their last taste of Spaghetti Warehouse,” said Richards.

While Richards said this is not how the national chain wanted to end, he’s hopeful it won’t be their final goodbye.

“There’s potential, but there’s nothing in the works. Nothing’s right now on the radar for it,” said Richards.

Once the restaurant clears out, Richards said the GDP Group will take over the building.