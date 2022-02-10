Family in West Akron builds spacious igloo in their front yard

AKRON, Ohio — Two major snowstorms and a lot of hard work, a family in West Akron created a spacious igloo in their yard.

Autumn Bland said when the snow first fell, it wasn’t packing, which made building an igloo even more difficult. But as the days went on and the snow piles in her neighborhood got bigger and bigger, she was able to begin the task of carving out a hole that would become a spacious igloo and a place for winter fun.

Photo courtesy of Autumn Bland. A family in West Akron created an igloo masterpiece.

She got creative using a watering can to add the right amount of water to the fluffy snow.

“It was nothing a crazy lady with a watering can and a hundred ice spheres couldn’t tackle,” she wrote in a Facebook post.

Photo courtesy of Autumn Bland. A family in West Akron created an igloo masterpiece.

She and her family eventually reaped the benefits of shoveling and packing snow day after day. She strung lights around it and made a little fire inside, perfect for roasting marshmallows with her husband and 4-year-old son.

"Hours upon hours over a couple of weeks building an igloo/snow fort/snow globe brings us here—in the front yard, roasting marshmallows inside the igloo," she wrote.

Photo courtesy of Autumn Bland. A family in West Akron created an igloo masterpiece.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.