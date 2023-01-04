Federal building in Downtown Akron evacuated out of caution due to suspicious substance

AKRON, Ohio — The John F. Seiberling Federal Building in Downtown Akron has been evacuated, and a hazmat team is investigating after a suspicious substance was discovered there, officials confirmed to News 5.

The call for a suspicious substance at the federal building first came in at 9:30 a.m., according to Lt. Timothy Morrison from the Akron Fire Department. A hazmat team and firefighters responded, and at first, there were no evacuations.

As a temporary precaution, the building was evacuated at about 11:15 a.m. while they investigate the substance.

News 5 crews first saw emergency crews outside the building at about 10 a.m. Wednesday morning. A hazardous materials truck and crews could be seen just outside the rear garage of the building.

Joe McGee | News 5

The John F. Seiberling Federal Building, located at 2 South Main St., houses the District and Bankruptcy courts, Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals, U.S. Attorneys, U.S. Probation and Pretrial Services, U.S. Marshals, Internal Revenue Service, Social Security Administration, Veterans Affairs, and the Department of Labor, according to the U.S. General Services Administration.

