Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsAkron Canton News

Actions

Federal building in Downtown Akron evacuated out of caution due to suspicious substance

hazmatsituation.jpg
Joe McGee | News 5 Cleveland
Authorities responding to a hazmat situation at the federal building in Akron on Jan. 4.
hazmatsituation.jpg
Posted at 11:33 AM, Jan 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-04 11:33:52-05

AKRON, Ohio — The John F. Seiberling Federal Building in Downtown Akron has been evacuated, and a hazmat team is investigating after a suspicious substance was discovered there, officials confirmed to News 5.

The call for a suspicious substance at the federal building first came in at 9:30 a.m., according to Lt. Timothy Morrison from the Akron Fire Department. A hazmat team and firefighters responded, and at first, there were no evacuations.

As a temporary precaution, the building was evacuated at about 11:15 a.m. while they investigate the substance.

News 5 crews first saw emergency crews outside the building at about 10 a.m. Wednesday morning. A hazardous materials truck and crews could be seen just outside the rear garage of the building.

IMG_8722.jpg

The John F. Seiberling Federal Building, located at 2 South Main St., houses the District and Bankruptcy courts, Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals, U.S. Attorneys, U.S. Probation and Pretrial Services, U.S. Marshals, Internal Revenue Service, Social Security Administration, Veterans Affairs, and the Department of Labor, according to the U.S. General Services Administration.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 at Noon

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see stories with Hope and Heart.