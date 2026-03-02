Woman allegedly steals ambulance in Akron

A woman was arrested after allegedly stealing an ambulance in Akron in the 1600 block of Brittain Road.

According to the Fire Department, they responded to a home around 1:45 a.m. for a medical call.

While assessing the patient, a woman got into the ambulance and drove away.

Crews at the scene called the police and had another ambulance arrive to transport the patient to the hospital with a non-life-threatening medical condition.

After 2 a.m., police found the stolen ambulance in the parking lot of the former Chapel Hill Mall.

The woman was found at the scene and taken into custody.

No damage was found to the ambulance.

She was charged with grand theft, misconduct at an emergency, and disrupting public services.