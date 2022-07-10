AKRON, Ohio — The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force "Fugitive of the Week” is 28-year-old Chris Johnson.

Johnson is wanted for his alleged role in the 2017 death of Brandon Belleville, according to Akron Police.

Three others have already been convicted for their roles in Belleville's death.

Johnson is 5-feet-6-inches tall and weighs 180 pounds.

Marshals said he was last known to be living in Akron.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call marshals at 1-866-492-6833. A reward is being offered in this case.