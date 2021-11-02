Gov. DeWine awards funding for water line replacement projects in Akron and Canton

AKRON, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine awarded 28 water infrastructure projects with nearly $44 million in financial support, and two of those projects that are being funded are located in the Akron-Canton area.

Canton will receive a $5 million grant to install water mains throughout Canton Township to connect local residents to the city water supply and bring public drinking water to the community.

In recent years, several wells have tested positive for Total Coliform bacteria. The project will benefit 1,050 residents.

Akron will receive a $5 million grant to remove and replace approximately 1,500 lead service lines in the distribution system with copper lines, which will reduce the number of homes served by a lead service line and improve the safety of drinking water.

The project will benefit 3,750 residents.

"It's astonishing to me that there are communities in Ohio today where it's difficult to get clean water. For our people to thrive and for our communities to grow, clean water and reliable infrastructure are an absolute must," said DeWine in a news release. "There is a tremendous need for water infrastructure upgrades all over our state, and through Ohio BUILDS, we're funding projects that will be life-changing in some communities."

DeWine also awarded funding for projects in North Royalton, Spencer and Kent. Find a complete summary of the projects here.

