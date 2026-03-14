High winds causes huge pine tree to fall onto Akron property

AKRON, Ohio — An Akron couple said they’re lucky their property isn’t in worse shape after Friday’s wind gusts knocked down a massive pine tree.

“Everything’s fine except the screen there and a couple gutters but we don’t know if there’s anything else on the side of the house because we can’t get over there,” said Susanne.

Susanne said she feared the tree would eventually give way since it rocked back and forth during extreme weather.

But she didn’t think it would fall this soon. Now, Susanne said she’s waiting to hear back from her insurance company.

“Their closed until Monday, and the emergency number they gave us, they’re closed so we have to wait until Monday to figure out what to do,” said Susanne.

News 5 asked Susanne for her neighbor’s reaction, and she said it’s not clear what they said.

Meantime, Susanne said she’s thankful there’s only minor damage, the power is still on, and she and her husband weren’t home during its collapse.

“We thought one of these days it’s going to come down, and we hope we’re not home and we weren’t home,” said Susanne. “I was surprised. I wasn’t shocked but I was surprised.”