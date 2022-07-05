AKRON, Ohio — A homicide investigation is underway after a 36-year-old man was stabbed to death at an apartment in Akron on Saturday, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner.

At approximately July 2 at 1:00 p.m., a 36-year-old man, identified by the medical examiner as Coy Oswalt, was involved “in an altercation” at an apartment complex at 26 East Tallmadge Avenue in Akron.

During the fight, he was stabbed in the neck, the medical examiner said.

He was transported to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center where he died.

An autopsy ruled the cause of death was a stab wound to the neck. The manner of his death was ruled a homicide.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.