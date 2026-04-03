House Three Thirty welcomes Buckets: A taste of LeBron James' I Promise mission

AKRON, Ohio — A new restaurant is making its debut in Akron, and it has LeBron James’ name all over it.

“We’re trying to make a footprint in Akron to leave it better than we found it, and this is just one of the many ways that they’re doing that,” said Buckets General Manager, Melissa Beitko.

The NBA isn’t the only place you’ll find LeBron James scoring buckets.

Beitko said he’s serving them off the court at the LeBron James Family Foundation’s new restaurant, which opened on Wednesday and has already been a slam dunk of good times and good food.

“The name in itself is because LeBron is the all-time-leading bucket getter in the NBA. If you look at our uniforms the ‘B’ on our shirt (has) a 23 that’s kind of intertwined in that,” said Beitko.

During your visit to Buckets in Akron’s House Three Thirty, you may not spot the 6-foot-9 inch legend.

But Beitko said his presence is felt all throughout the restaurant thanks to throwbacks from and inspired by LeBron’s journey and his foundation.

There are even two rooms that represent the year LeBron was born and his title as "The King."

Meanwhile, in the kitchen, the chefs are cooking up a reputation for some of Akron’s best buckets of chicken and comfort food favorites, including LeBron’s famous dessert straight from his personal chef.

The prices are unique too.

“The prices all end in .23 cents, and of course that’s a nod to his number and it was just a creative way to pay homage to him,” said Beitko.

Back when House Three Thirty first opened in March 2023, Olivia Filko said the LeBron James Family Foundation heard from the community and I Promise families who said they wanted a space to bring people together around food.

Nearly two years later, their vision came to life, and the foundation is giving back in a special way through job training and career building.

“Everybody that works here in Buckets and House Three Thirty, as a whole, is part of our LeBron James Family Foundation I Promise program; so, not only is it an opportunity for our community to come in and eat and break bread together, but it’s an opportunity for our families to be empowered,” said Filko, who is involved with The LeBron James Family Foundation.

Beitko, who is now the general manager, started as an I Promise school teacher.

“I’ve seen lives changed because of the foundation and I’m honored to be a part of it,” said Beitko.

If you align with the foundation’s mission, they are accepting job applications.

But if you’re looking for a meal, the restaurant is open Wednesday and Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. and then 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

“What Buckets does is bring those families together and we hope to fill people’s buckets while they’re here,” said Filko.