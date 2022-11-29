How you can pick the winner of ODOT District 4's 'Paint the Plow' contest

AKRON — Voting for the Ohio Department of Transportation District 4's "Paint the Plow" contest starts today.

The deadline to vote is Dec. 13. at 4 p.m. You can vote by visiting the Facebook post below and liking your favorite plow. The photo with the most likes at the end of the contest will be declared the winner.

The program "allows local schools and non-profit organizations to paint an ODOT snowplow blade with messages of snow and ice safety, state, school, or community pride, or patriotism," the agency said.

District 4 serves Ashtabula, Mahoning, Portage, Stark, Summit and Trumbull counties.

