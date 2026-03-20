Hyundai issues recall after death of 2-year-old girl from Cuyahoga Falls

Hyundai has officially issued a recall for its 2026 Palisades SUV, with a notice posted on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website stating that, "A person, especially a child, may become trapped by a rear powered seat, increasing the risk of injury."

Earlier this week, News 5's Bob Jones reported on the death of a 2-year-old girl from Cuyahoga Falls who Akron police say died after a power seat in a Hyundai Palisade collapsed and pinned her.

RELATED: Death of 2-year-old girl in Akron leads to nationwide recall of Hyundai SUVs

When our report aired, Hyundai said it was finalizing details of a recall for 68,500 vehicles.

That recall has since been posted on the NHTSA website.

Its summary states: "Hyundai Motor America (Hyundai) is recalling certain 2026 Palisade and 2026 Palisade Hybrid vehicles equipped with a Limited or Calligraphy trim package. The second and third row power seats may fail to detect a person. The seat may continue to move after contacting a person during powered seat functions, such as one-touch tilt-and-slide or automatic power fold-and-stow."

You can read the entire recall here.

According to the recall's associated documents, an unnamed fatality was reported to investigators on March 9, two days after the death of the girl from Cuyahoga Falls.

The remedy section of the recall notice reads: "Owners are advised to exercise caution when operating the second and third row power seat functions until the repair is performed. Children are advised to not be in the rear seats or near the rear seating area during power-folding operation. The remedy is currently under development. As an interim repair, Hyundai will update the power seat control software, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed May 16, 2026. Owners may contact Hyundai customer service at 1-855-371-9460. Hyundai's number for this recall is 296. Vehicle Identification Numbers (VINs) involved in this recall will be searchable on NHTSA.gov on March 19, 2026."

