Innocent bystander shot outside club in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — Akron Police are investigating after a 24-year-old woman was shot outside the Empire Lounge over the weekend.

Police were called to the club around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.

The woman was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, witnesses said a large group of people were involved in an altercation in the parking lot.

As the woman walked to her car, she was unintentionally struck by gunfire, according to police.

Police recovered multiple shell casings from the parking lot and said at least two other vehicles were struck by gunfire.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 330-375-2490.

