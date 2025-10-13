Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsAkron Canton News

Actions

Innocent bystander shot outside club in Akron

Woman struck by gunfire while walking to her vehicle
IMG_8439.jpg
WEWS
IMG_8439.jpg
Posted

AKRON, Ohio — Akron Police are investigating after a 24-year-old woman was shot outside the Empire Lounge over the weekend.

Police were called to the club around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.

The woman was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, witnesses said a large group of people were involved in an altercation in the parking lot.

As the woman walked to her car, she was unintentionally struck by gunfire, according to police.

Police recovered multiple shell casings from the parking lot and said at least two other vehicles were struck by gunfire.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 330-375-2490.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.