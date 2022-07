AKRON, Ohio — The City of Akron and Police Department will be holding their next daily press briefing today, which comes one day after Jayland Walker's funeral.

You can watch the briefing below at 11 a.m.:

News 5 livestream event

The city plans on holding daily briefings until July 31.

This is their third briefing.

RELATED: During Tuesday press briefing, Akron Police explain why they will continue to encrypt their scanners