Akron announces citizens review board for police
Akron's police chief, Steve Mylett.
Posted at 10:35 AM, Jul 18, 2022
AKRON, Ohio — Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan and Chief of Police Steve Mylett held a daily briefing on Monday, during which it was announced the city will be implementing a citizens review board.
