Akron announces citizens review board for police

Akron's police chief, Steve Mylett.
Posted at 10:35 AM, Jul 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-18 11:23:57-04

AKRON, Ohio  — Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan and Chief of Police Steve Mylett held a daily briefing on Monday, during which it was announced the city will be implementing a citizens review board.

We will be updating this story.

RELATED: Akron councilwoman pushing for dash cameras in police cruisers following Jayland Walker's death

