6PM: Prayer vigils in Akron to remember Jayland Walker

AKRON, Ohio — On the day Jayland Walker's funeral service was held, community members will gather in Akron to pay their respects and rally for change in a city that been the scene of repeated protests following Walker's police shooting death on June 27.

Akron city officials have designated Wednesday as a "Day of Mourning." Tonight, prayer vigils are scheduled to happen at community centers across the city.

The vigils are planned for 6 to 7 p.m. outside the following locations:

Ed Davis Community Center – 730 Perkins Park Drive

Summit Lake Community Center – 380 West Crosier St.

Joy Park Community Center – 825 Fuller St.

Reservoir Park Community Center – 1735 Hillside Terrace

Patterson Park Community Center - 800 Patterson Ave.

