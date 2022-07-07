AKRON, Ohio — Akron city officials announced Thursday afternoon that a curfew will be in effect from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Downtown until further notice.

According to the city, there are a few exceptions to the curfew. They are as follows:

All law enforcement, fire, and medical personnel and members of the news media, as well as other personnel authorized by the City of Akron, and the State of Ohio, or individuals otherwise exempt under the law.

Persons traveling directly between their place of work and their residence.

Persons traveling to seek medical care.

Persons fleeing from dangerous circumstances.

The city said Downtown Akron is marked by the following boundaries:

North: SR 59 (Perkins St/MLK Jr. Blvd.)

SR 59 (Perkins St/MLK Jr. Blvd.) West: SR 59 (MLK Jr. Blvd.)

SR 59 (MLK Jr. Blvd.) South: I-76/I-77

I-76/I-77 East: SR 8

The city also said High Street from Bowery Street to University Avenue will be closed to traffic from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Anyone found violating the curfew could be charged with a fourth-degree misdemeanor and a fine up to $350.

You can read the full curfew order below:

This is the second time this week a curfew has been instituted in Akron. On Monday, a curfew was issued following protests in the city that resulted in damage to various businesses.

Curfew issued after windows broken at several downtown Akron businesses; about 50 people arrested, police say

The curfew was lifted Wednesday. More protests followed and several people were arrested Downtown including Jacob Blake Sr., the father of Jacob Blake, a man who was shot by a Kenosha Police Officer seven times and left partially paralyzed. Bianca Austin, who is the aunt of Breonna Taylor, was also arrested. Taylor, who was employed as an EMT, was inside her home in Louisville, Kentucky when police conducted a “no-knock raid” on her home. Thinking the police officers were intruders, Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, shot at the police. Louisville Metro Police officers returned fire, striking and killing Taylor.

