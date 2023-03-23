Akron Police taking part in 'Community Conversation Series' ahead of expected Jayland Walker grand jury

On March 29, members of the Akron Police Department will join residents in a live question-and-answer session to discuss its use of force policies, investigations and how the grand jury process works.

The event will be held at New Hope Baptist Church, 1706 S. Hawkins Ave, on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

"Community stakeholders and sponsors identified a need to provide citizens with vital information as we prepare for challenging days ahead. The common thread that emerged from many discussions with the community is that we all share a LOVE4AKRON, which is the actual fabric of our city," Akron Police said.

News 5's media partner the Akron Beacon Journal reported in January that it could be April before a grand jury is presented with the Jayland Walker case to determine if charges will be filed against eight Akron police officers involved in the shooting.

The department will break down the three topics regarding law enforcement and the community:

Grand jury



Purpose

How it works

What is their job

APD use of force investigations



How are they conducted?

The review process

Dispositions

Process to file a complaint or commendation

How to safely assemble



Know what you're walking into

Be mindful of your surroundings

Have an exit plan

Understand the law enforcement role

CLICK HERE to read News 5's coverage of the police shooting of Jayland Walker, the protests that followed, and the community's calls for change.

