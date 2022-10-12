'It's like a stab in the back' — Jayland Walker's family, NAACP question why 8 officers are back on the job

One of Jayland Walker's relatives is speaking out and questioning why eight officers— involved in Walker's shooting death last June— were brought back to work this week.

"It's like adding fuel to the fire. It's like a stab in the back, just like another shot went through us," said Walker's cousin, Demetrius Travis. "It was shocking. It's just shocking information that came out considering we still don't know the names of the officers."

On Wednesday, protestors were planning to march in the Highland Square neighborhood. Organizers have held several similar marches— called "Walker Wednesday"— since the deadly shooting. Some are calling for the officers to be taken back off the job.

On Tuesday, Akron Police Chief Mylett announced the officers, who were on paid leave, returned to the job essentially doing desk duty like taking non-emergency calls.

RELATED: 8 officers involved in shooting death of Jayland Walker return to work at Akron Police Department

Mylett said he made the decision because he's facing an officer shortage crisis. According to the chief, the department is down about 50 officers, including 13 who have left since June.

Mylett said he also consulted with African-American and faith-based advisory councils and the "consensus" was that the officers should be allowed to return so they're performing some service while being paid.

"This just provides the citizens and residents and businesses of Akron with their public servants in a different capacity until the resolution of this officer-involved shooting investigation," Mylett said. "This decision is made solely and squarely on my responsibility to provide public safety for this community."

Judi Hill, president of the Akron Chapter of the NAACP, told News 5 she was not consulted and said bringing the officers back "felt like a slap in the face" after a unity march was held on Monday to celebrate Walker's life.

RELATED: 8 Akron Police Officers involved in Walker shooting back at work, some residents call it a 'slap in the face'

"There's a difference between seeking my advice and telling me that, oh by the way, this is going to occur," Hill said. "I do not believe that the officers should be back in the city environment where, one, they are being investigated. To me, that doesn't make sense."

Walker was shot more than 40 times by police after he ran from a traffic stop on Wilbeth Road on June 27.

Police said the situation turned into a public safety threat minutes earlier when Walker allegedly fired a shot from a car on Route 8.

Police determined Walker was not armed at the time he was shot, but a gun was found in the car.

BCI is handling the criminal investigation. Ultimately, the case will be turned over to a Summit County Grand Jury to determine if any of the officers will face charges.

APD is also conducting an internal review, but that won't be completed until the criminal probe is finished.

"The decision I've made does not change the BCI investigation. That still moves forward independent of the police department," Mylett said.

Travis said he and others in the community plan to keep organizing protests and push for answers.

"We just take to the street and we protest peacefully, but we let our voices be heard," he said.

The attorneys representing the Walker family released this statement Tuesday night:

The planning behind the decision to reinstate the police officers involved in this summer’s tragic killing of Jayland Walker is callous and ignores the Walker family’s needs for a fair process.



The decision to reinstate these officers – even to desk duty – fails to take into account a pending investigation into their actions that culminated in Jayland’s brutal shooting and unjustifiable death resulting from a barrage of more than 90 bullets. This decision undermines the legitimacy of the investigative process the Walker family has been asked to follow and which BCI has led to this point. On behalf of the Walker family, we call on the City of Akron to do the right thing and place the officers back on leave until the investigation has been completed.



Attorneys Ken Abbarno and Bobby DiCello, Attorneys for the Walker Family



Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.