Jayland Walker's family calls for policy change; attorneys walk back statements

AKRON, Ohio — President Joe Biden's comments on potential federal involvement in the shooting death of Jayland Walker by Akron police Wednesday during a visit to Cleveland came the same day Walker’s family attorney walked back statements about the gun found in his car.

More than one week has passed since the shooting of Walker who was unarmed.

His uncle flew in from San Antonio, Texas to be with the family in support.

The days are running together for siblings LuJuana Dawkins and Roddray Walker, Sr.

“It just doesn’t seem like it’s real,” said LuJuana Dawkins.

They describe it as a nightmare they can’t escape.

“Still when I wake up I saw am I in a dream right now because it should be but you know it’s hard to believe,” said Roddray Walker, Sr.

Roddray Walker, Sr. is retired Air Force.

He says his military background gives him strength.

“What I think about is his mother, his sister. I don’t have time to think about my feelings,” said Roddray Walker, Sr.

But his eyes are a window to his own pain about his nephew, Jayland Walker as he tears up talking about Jayland’s upcoming birthday on July 20.

“His birthday is on the same day as my oldest son,” said Roddray Walker, Sr.

Roddray Walker, Sr. says Jayland loved to talk sports.

“We always played, played around always have a good time wherever we at,” he said.

He hasn’t seen all of the Akron police body camera video released this past Sunday.

“I’ve just seen parts of the news clip and then I turn away and go,” he said.

News 5 asked if he would want to see it one day.

“I don’t believe so,” he said.

Walker jumped from his car wearing a mask after a police chase that began when officers tried to pull him over for a traffic and equipment violation.

He was unarmed when police open fire.

Preliminary medical examiner records stated a gun was found in Walker’s car.

Last Sunday, family attorney Bobby DiCello told reporters the gun from BCI’s point of view was found in the back seat and referenced a picture police showed moments earlier of a gun in the front seat.

Late Wednesday, Walker’s family attorney issued a statement to clarify comments about the gun saying they have no reason to believe the medical examiner’s report is inaccurate.

News 5 asked LuJuana Dawkins if she’s seen the police body cam video.

“I plan not to. Never. It’s bad enough to know he was shot 60 times like a rat in the street, that hurts so bad,” Dawkins said.

News 5 Investigators asked Dawkins about her thoughts on some of the details like Walker wearing a mask.

“I don’t understand because you’ve heard over and over again what kind of person Jayland was and we’re not lying about it,” said Dawkins.

Dawkins last saw her nephew the Friday before the shooting.

“When I first even heard about some young man running I said not another one you know that got shot and it wasn’t until later I found out it was my nephew,” said Dawkins.

She and her brother say policy changes need to happen.

“We’re talking about changing what needs that’s broke that’s all,” said Walker, Sr., "And what is that? What is it to me? There should be policies that you follow,” he said.

A preliminary autopsy report is expected to be released next week, according to the medical examiner’s office.

