AKRON — After a lengthy press conference on Sunday, Akron officials released 13 different videos from the body camera systems worn by the officers involved in the police shooting of Jayland Walker, as well as those who were in close proximity. In an effort to provide a deeper look into the final moments leading up to the shooting, News 5 has synchronized all 13 videos and scaled them in order to fit them on the same screen simultaneously.

Methodology

Using the on-screen time display information that is located on the top right of each body camera video, News 5 went frame-by-frame of each video to manually synchronize them together. News 5 synced each video at the exact moment that each video displayed the time 00:37:12, which is 12:37:12 a.m. displayed in military time. The inclusion of the “12” represents seconds.

In order to fit 13 video sources on the same screen, News 5 scaled each video clip from 100 percent down to 20 percent. Each video was then manually aligned via the X-axis and Y-axis.

To get a better understanding of all the different perspectives of the different officers involved in the police action shooting, News 5 has presented the multi-video view in two different fashions.

This first video, embedded below, does not have audio. The first half shows all 13 body-worn camera videos synced together. The second half shows only nine body camera videos. The nine body camera videos shown represent the eight officers who appeared to have fired shots as well as one video from an officer who was at the immediate shooting scene but did not appear to fire his or her weapon.

WARNING: These videos include images and video that viewers may find graphic and/or disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.

All 13 Body Worn Camera videos, plus nine in immediate shooting area

The second video, embedded below, shows all 13 body camera videos but with the inclusion of audio. Regardless of whether the clip is viewed in mono or stereo, the inclusion of 13 audio sources may be disorienting for some viewers.

All 13 Body Worn Camera videos synced showing action entirely

To view all thirteen body camera videos in their entirety and individually:

VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED: Akron Body Cam Footage Jayland Walker

