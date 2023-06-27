Over 100 Akron residents marched in Washington D.C. Tuesday demanding justice for Jayland Walker

One year after police shot and killed Jayland Walker, more than 100 people from Akron marched in Washington D.C. Tuesday, demanding justice for him.

Two buses left Akron overnight to take demonstrators to the nation’s capital.

A year ago today, eight Akron officers shot Walker more than 40 times after a brief chase.

Police claim Walker fired shots from his vehicle, but the investigation revealed he was not armed when he was shot by police.

This afternoon’s march took demonstrators to the Department of Justice. They’re echoing calls from the Walker family and even Congresswoman Emilia Sykes for a federal investigation into the Akron Police Department.

In April, a grand jury declined to indict the eight Akron police officers involved in Walker’s shooting. The officers will not face charges.

Earlier this month, Walker’s family filed a lawsuit against the City of Akron and its police department, claiming excessive force. Walker’s family is seeking $45 million in damages, one million for every bullet that hit Walker.

