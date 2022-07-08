Protest and 'glow vigil' being held Friday night for Jayland Walker in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — Akron community members will rally together Friday night for a protest and vigil in support of Jayland Walker, the 25-year-old who was fatally shot by Akron police on June 27.

The rally will be held on the corner of East Wilbeth Road and South Main Street. It start's at 6 p.m.

"The purpose of this rally is to honor Jayland's life, demand accountability for his death, and to bring awareness to the prevalent issue of excessive force and police brutality in the City of Akron, and beyond," event organizers said. "We will be honoring Jayland with a few moments of silence just after the sun sets. We will also provide a space for Jayland's friends, family, and community to say share memories they have of Jayland."

The rally will include a glow vigil — where individuals can wave flashlights, phone lights and glow sticks instead of candles. Organizers ask anyone attending to not bring candles unless they are battery-operated LED lights.

"This is a peaceful demonstration. Jayland's family has been very clear about their wishes for all events associated with Jayland's name to remain peaceful, and we ask that you honor and respect that wish. We are all angry, and rightfully so; but we need to channel that anger to make our voices heard. We will be loud. We will make noise, but we will NOT disrespect Jayland's legacy by promoting or inciting violence of any kind," organizers said.

RELATED: Akron officials reinstitute city curfew amid ongoing protests over Jayland Walker

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.