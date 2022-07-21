Sen. Brown says DOJ needs to investigate Jayland Walker case

CLEVELAND — Senator Sherrod Brown wants the feds to take a look at the Jayland Walker case.

Just yesterday, Walker family attorney Bobby DiCello said BCI needs to be removed and replaced with the Justice Department, alleging possible collusion between BCI and the Akron Fraternal Order of Police police union.

News 5 asked Senator Brown about the likelihood of DOJ involvement.

"I want the DOJ. I'm in a different branch of government. I'm not a lawyer. I don't tell the DOJ what to do but I want the DOJ to investigate. I don't tell them they have to weigh in here but they need to investigate and look at this,” said Sen. Brown.

