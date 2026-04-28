Kicking down barriers: Akron Police joins local soccer clubs to build trust

AKRON, Ohio — For years, the Akron Police Department has talked about building trust in the community. Now, officers are putting that into action on local soccer fields.

"They get to see me as not just a uniform but somebody who’s out here rolling around on the ground trying to teach them to be a goalie or teaching them skills that they need to play soccer,” said Officer Michael Williams.

Back in February, Williams said his captain suggested starting a soccer initiative ahead of the World Cup coming to the United States, so Williams reached out to soccer clubs like Akron Metro Football Club.

"When the Akron Police Department reached out, it was an automatic hurry up and get here. Primarily because, unfortunately, there is a negative connotation with respect to how people treat police officers, how they see them,” said Akron Metro Football Club Executive Director, Denzil Antonio.

Along with helping out their club, Williams is also working with coaches and players from Akron Inner City soccer club, Alpha Phi Alpha soccer club and FC Akron Simba.

"Others will probably disagree, but anytime you can get people that can influence how things happen in your community, I think it’s a Godsend that you have direct access to them,” said Antonio.

When Jennifer Bowers saw Williams playing soccer with the players, she said it caught her off guard.

But that quickly changed when she learned the why behind his visit.

"We get good news and bad news about police officers, and we don’t know what everyone is hearing, so it’s great that these kids get first-hand positive experience,” said Bowers.

This Sunday, the Akron Police Department will host a drive-by and drop-off donation drive to collect gently used soccer equipment from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Tallmadge North Avenue Soccer Complex.