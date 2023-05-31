Man accused of killing Akron husband in road rage incident arrested in Columbus

The US Marshals have announced that an arrest has been made in the road rage killing of an Akron man earlier this month.

According to Marshals, the 30-year-old man was taken into custody on Wednesday in Columbus.

Earlier this month, George Jensen, 40, was on his way home from his IT job in Wadsworth when the tragedy unfolded on the busy highway.

Body-worn camera footage shows a state trooper arriving at the scene in Norton during the evening rush on May 17. Several other drivers were trying to help Jensen, who had crashed into a concrete center barrier after he was shot.

"We believe he has been shot. We were all behind him when this happened," a male witness told the trooper.

A woman, who also witnessed part of the incident, described possible road rage between two drivers before the gunfire erupted.

"Starting from Exit 11, okay, this car and a black sports car, they were egging each other (on)," she said.

The OSHP video shows witnesses and investigators pointing to one or two bullet holes in the car. A police report indicates multiple bullets were recovered from the car and two from the victim.

Law enforcement performed CPR for several minutes, but Jensen died at an Akron hospital.

RELATED: OSHP and ODOT release videos from Norton road rage homicide