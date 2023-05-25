OSHP and ODOT release videos from Norton road rage homicide

NORTON, Ohio — One week after an Akron man was shot and killed during an apparent road rage incident on I-76, Norton police remain tight-lipped about their investigation and the search for the killer.

However, the Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Ohio Department of Transportation released videos that captured part of what happened and the response to the deadly shooting of 40-year-old George Jensen, who was best known as "Geo."

On Monday, Norton police issued a news release indicating the department would provide an update by Thursday, May 25. News 5 has requested interviews with investigators multiple times since last week.

The update released on Thursday afternoon stated the department was following up on numerous leads on the homicide. However, it did not provide any new information on the case.

"We are still in the process of redacting our videos and will release them as soon as possible. We will send out an update as soon as we have one," police said.

Jensen was on his way home from his IT job in Wadsworth when the tragedy unfolded on the busy highway.

Body-worn camera footage shows a state trooper arriving at the scene during the evening rush on May 17. Several other drivers were trying to help Jensen, who had crashed into a concrete center barrier after he was shot.

"We believe he has been shot. We were all behind him when this happened," a male witness told the trooper.

A woman, who also witnessed part of the incident, described possible road rage between two drivers before the gunfire erupted.

"Starting from Exit 11, okay, this car and a black sports car, they were egging each other (on)," she said.

The OSHP video shows witnesses and investigators pointing to one or two bullet holes in the car. A police report indicates multiple bullets were recovered from the car and two from the victim.

Law enforcement performed CPR for several minutes, but Jensen died at an Akron hospital.

The 911 calls released this week also suggested this was a case of road rage.

"I believe there were two cars going back and forth at each other, and I think the guy got shot," a male driver reported.

Detectives said the shooter took off in a black Chevrolet Camaro, possibly a 2018 or newer model.

ODOT video, captured from a distance, shows Jensen's vehicle crashing. Moments later, a car that appears to be black and speeding is caught on camera, heading east, and it may be the vehicle that police are trying to locate.

Jensen's wife, Allison Kee-Jensen, spoke to News 5 last week about the "sheer devastation" she is facing after losing her husband of 13 years.

"It's easier to pull a trigger than to deal with your feelings or deal with rage or to move on with your day," she said.

Kee-Jensen remembered Geo as a sweet, compassionate man who loved cars, pets and music. She called for justice last week, and her family continues to wait for it.

"We're hoping to get more so that we can catch this person and keep them from doing it to somebody else because it could happen to anyone," she said.

You can watch more of News 5's coverage of the shooting in the player below:

Man driving on I-76 shot, killed by driver after road rage incident, police say

Related: Family reacts after man gunned down on I-76 in apparent road rage incident

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.