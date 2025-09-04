Man arrested after allegedly beating Akron woman to death

The U.S. Marshals arrested a 43-year-old man for allegedly beating his 39-year-old partner to death in Akron.

According to Akron Police, they were called to the 600 block of Talbot Avenue on Sunday at 1 a.m. for reports of a sudden death.

When they arrived, they transported a 39-year-old woman to Summa Health Akron, where she was pronounced dead.

Police learned her cause of death was blunt force trauma due to multiple injuries.

During the investigation, police identified her partner, Rasheed Lagway, as a person of interest.

Lagway was arrested on Thursday morning by US Marshals and charged with murder, felonious assault, and domestic violence.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call police at 330-375-2490.