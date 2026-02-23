Man dead, 10 others displaced after Canton house fire

The Canton Fire Department said one person is dead and 10 others have been displaced after a house fire.

Firefighters were called to a house in the 1000 block of 5th Street SW around 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

When they arrived, they encountered heavy fire conditions coming from the front of the house.

Power lines were sparking and flames from the fire reached a neighboring home, firefighters said.

It took firefighters one hour to get the fire under control.

Crews found a man dead on the first floor of the house.

His identity has not been released.

Firefighters said the neighboring home has been deemed unlivable.

The 10 people displaced are being helped by the American Red Cross.

No firefighter injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown.