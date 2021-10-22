Man found guilty of murdering waitress at Bob Evans in Canton

CANTON, Ohio — The man who was on trial for the shooting death of a waitress during a "domestic incident" at a Bob Evans restaurant in Canton in April was found guilty Friday, according to court records.

Richard James Nelson, 54, of Canton, was accused of shooting and killing Rebecca Jean Rogers, 38, of Canton, on April 19.

Police said Rogers saw Nelson come into the restaurant with a gun, so she ran down the hallway of the restaurant where she was shot. She was taken to Mercy Hospital where she died from her injuries.

There were around six to eight employees inside and approximately six to eight customers inside at the time of the shooting, police said. Those in the restaurant called police during the active shooter situation.

"We can't get out. We're scared," an employee told a 911 operator. "We're worried about our other employee."

Hours after the shooting, police arrested Nelson in a wooded area. He had a gun on him at the time of his arrest.

Police said the shooting was considered to be a "domestic incident" between a girlfriend and a boyfriend.

Nelson pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder and a $2 million bond was set by the court.

On Friday, Nelson was found guilty in the Stark County Common Pleas Court.

Nelson's sentencing hearing has been scheduled for Monday, Oct. 25 at 2 p.m.

RELATED: Gunman arrested after fatally shooting waitress during 'domestic incident' inside Bob Evans in Canton

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.