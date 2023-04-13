Man found shot dead in Akron canal, police investigating

AKRON, Ohio — The Akron Police Department is investigating the death of a 24-year-old man who was found shot in the canal behind an apartment complex on the city's South Side.

According to authorities, officers responded to the 700 block of Fleming Drive around 5:45 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

Officers found the man in the water. When they pulled him out, they discovered he had been shot. The man was taken to a nearby hospital and later died.

The medical examiner's office will perform an autopsy. Authorities will release the man's name once his next of kin has been notified.

A preliminary investigation found more than a dozen shell casings at the scene. Officers discovered that two vehicles had also been struck by gunfire. Police said the evidence suggests there may have been more than one shooter.

The matter remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 330-375-2490 or CrimeStoppers at 330-434-COPS. You can also text TIPSCO and a tip to 274637.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now: Morning

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.