Man sentenced for murder of Akron MMA fighter Isaiah Chapman

AKRON, Ohio — The man who shot and killed MMA fighter Isaiah Chapman was sentenced Friday afternoon.

Christopher Blouir, 30, was sentenced to 29.5 years to life by Summit County Judge Alison McCarty.

Blouir shot Chapman, 30, on April 7, 2020 outside of a home on Reed Avenue in Akron. Chapman died at Summa Akron City Hospital.

Photo courtesy of Jeremy Caudill. Isaiah Chapman, the MMA fighter.

According to MMAMania.com, Chapman began his amateur career in 2010 and was a professional fighter for eight years.

According to his obituary, Chapman had several trophies and belts as a champion wrestler and MMA fighter.

"On the surface he was considered almost perfect, beautiful personality, humble demeanor and easy going. However, once in the octagon, Isaiah the beast would emerge," family members wrote.

Chapman graduated from Kenmore High School where he was a wrestler. He was a father to three children.

In May, Blouir pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated murder, two counts of murder, one count of felonious assault and one count of carrying a concealed weapon.

