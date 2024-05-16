Man sentenced to life in prison for shooting death of Lyft driver from Hudson

A 26-year-old man has been sentenced to life in prison with eligibility for parole after 19 years for fatally shooting a Lyft driver from Hudson in 2021.

According to court records, Kahlyl Powe shot and killed Kristopher Roukey near Buchtel Avenue and Straw Street in Akron.

According to court records, Powe was seen getting out of the passenger seat of the victim's vehicle and firing several shots at Roukey. The Lyft driver continued driving and crashed into a pole.

Roukey was found unresponsive inside his car. He was transported to nearby Summa Health Akron City Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Those who knew the victim are devastated and bewildered as to why this happened.

"I can't put my hands around it. I've had a rough few days, not nearly what the family is going through I'm sure, but he was such a good person. I don't understand it," said Warren Wolff, a close friend of Roukey.

Wolff and Roukey met through “Ohio Outlaws”-- a girl's softball fastpitch organization. Both of their daughters played in the travel league.

"He was a good man. He loved his family. He honestly loved the Outlaws,” Wolff said.

