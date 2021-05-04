Bond set at $1 million for suspect in shooting death of ride-share driver from Hudson

AKRON, Ohio — A $1 million bond has been set for a 23-year-old man charged with the fatal shooting of a Hudson man who was working as a Lyft driver at the time of his death in Akron.

Kahlyl Powe, 23, pleaded not guilty during his first court appearance Tuesday.

Powe was arrested Monday just hours after allegedly shooting Kristopher Roukey near Buchtel Avenue and Straw Street in Akron.

According to court records, Powe was seen getting out of the passenger seat of the victim's vehicle and fired several shots at Roukey. The Lyft driver continued driving and crashed into a pole.

Roukey was found unresponsive inside his car. He was transported to nearby Summa Health Akron City Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Those who knew the victim are devastated and bewildered as to why this happened.

"I can't put my hands around it. I've had a rough few days, not nearly what the family is going through I'm sure, but he was was such a good person. I don't understand it," said Warren Wolff, a close friend of Roukey.

Wolff and Roukey met through “Ohio Outlaws”-- a girls softball fast pitch organization. Both of their daughters played in the travel league.

"He was a good man. He loved his family. He honestly loved the Outlaws,” Wolff said.

Courtesy of family. Kristopher Roukey

Roukey's father-in-law, Lee Blankenship, told News 5 he's angry and said "a low-life blew apart a family that was doing everything right."

However, he also said he was heartened by the outpouring of community support following the tragedy.

"The support that's coming in is as mind-numbing as the crime itself. It's just unbelievable," Blankenship said.

In a statement to News 5, a Lyft spokesperson said, "We are heartbroken by this incident and our hearts are with the driver's loved ones during this incredibly difficult time. Safety is fundamental to Lyft and we are in touch with law enforcement to offer our assistance."

Roukey started driving for Lyft to bring in money for his family after he lost his job in 2020 as a game-used merchandise coordinator with the Cleveland Indians due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to his family.

"When they stopped playing games and fans couldn't get in there, there was no memorabilia to authenticate," Blankenship said.

The question of why Roukey was killed remains a mystery to those who loved him.

"I was up all night trying to figure out why the hell this happened," Wolff said.

Police said Powe was found in an apartment in the 500 block of Buchtel Avenue on Monday afternoon and a gun was recovered.

Blankenship said family members were told that Powe also had the victim's cell phone.

Roukey lived in Hudson with his wife, Rachel-- who works for the City of Akron-- and their two children, 18-year-old Maddie and 16-year-old Tyler.

Blankenship said Maddie has prom and graduation from Hudson High School coming up within the next few weeks. She's planning to play softball at Bucknell University.

Wolff said his heart is with the entire family and he stands ready to help them however he can.

"I love Rachel and the kids and I care and we're here and we'll do whatever we can, whatever they need," Wolff said

Roukey's family has set up a GoFundMe to pay for unexpected costs after Roukey's death.

RELATED: 23-year-old arrested in connection to Sunday shooting in Akron

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.