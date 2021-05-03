23-year-old arrested in connection to Sunday shooting in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — The U.S. Marshal's Office announced Monday afternoon that 23-year-old Kahlyl Powe was arrested in connection with a shooting Sunday in Akron, where officers found a 48-year-old man inside his car after being shot several times.

Officers told News 5 they responded to a call near East Market Street and Each Buchtel Avenue in Akron a little before 5 p.m.

The victim, identified as Kristopher Roukey, was found unresponsive inside his car. He was transported to nearby Summa Health Akron City Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Lieutenant Michael Miller with Akron Police said it does not appear the shooter and the victim knew each other, and it's not clear what led up to the shooting.

Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force located and arrested Powe in an apartment just a few blocks from where the homicide occurred.

News 5 confirmed that at the time of the shooting, Roukey worked as a Lyft driver.

Courtesy of family. Kristopher Roukey

In a statement to News 5, a Lyft spokesperson said, "We are heartbroken by this incident and our hearts are with the driver's loved ones during this incredibly difficult time. Safety is fundamental to Lyft and we are in touch with law enforcement to offer our assistance."

It's not clear at this time whether or not Powe was a passenger of Roukey's.

“Seemingly minding his own business, certainly didn’t deserve it,” Lt. Miller said. "Was this a robbery? What exactly was the motive and that remains unclear at this point.”

This marks the 20th deadly shooting in the city of Akron this year.

News 5 confirmed Roukey had worked for years for the Cleveland Indians as their game-used merchandise coordinator before leaving the organization in 2020.

Akron Mayor Daniel Horrigan provided the following statement to News 5:

"We were deeply saddened to learn that yesterday, the husband of a dedicated member of our Recreation and Parks staff was lost to senseless gun violence here in our community. We understand a suspect has already been taken into custody with the swift assistance of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force (NOVFTF) and the Akron Police Department. Our hearts are with the family and friends of the Roukey’s, as they cope with the tragic loss of a life cut too short."

