Months after deathly carbon monoxide leak at Akron apartment complex, dozens of residents have no heat

AKRON, Ohio — While it may have warmed up a bit since the winter storm blew through, some Akron residents are still dealing with the cold inside their own homes.

Dozens of residents at Timber Top Apartments in Akron spent their Christmas without heat, and days later some are still without it.

In October, a resident died and several others got sick due to a carbon monoxide leak caused by a malfunctioning boiler at Timber Top.

Vincent Morgan, a longtime resident of Timber Top, lived in the building where the leak occurred. His children suffered from symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning.

“I just want to make sure my family is safe and make sure that they’re protected the best that I can, and when things happen you have no control over it makes you feel like less of a person,” he said.

He was hopeful, when they returned home, that property management would be more responsive due to the tragedy but said problems have persisted.

“There’s heating issues, there’s maintenance issues, there’s leasing office issues, there’s property management issues. It starts from the top and works its way down,” said Morgan.

He said since the leak, they’ve had issues with the new boiler and heat in his building. Last week’s winter storm exasperated the problem and they are still without heat.

“I’m running the oven. I have a space heater that I don’t even feel comfortable having around my children,” he said.

Nakeya Watson is his neighbor. She has heat, but knows of some that did not have it over the holiday weekend, with windchills below zero degrees.

“We were trying to problem solve. We were lending out space heaters, doing whatever we can to help other tenants on the property stay warm,” she said. “Maintenance was no longer answering calls.”

Danielle Novak, the managing director at AIY Properties, told News 5 that boilers went down due to frozen pipes and they’re still working on the repairs. Novak added tenants have been given gift cards and hotel rooms, if needed.

Though Morgan said he hasn’t heard from property managers.

“I’m completely fed up,” he said. “Nobody has reached out. I’ve called numerous times. I have all the phone calls. I’ve left voicemails.”

Watson said she wants AIY Properties to step up or for Timber Top to get new management.

“A lot of tenants here, at Timber Top especially, are paying for services that we aren’t receiving and it’s not fair,” she said.

Anthony Mano, a resident of nearly 10 years, is worried another tragedy could happen.

“It always has me wondering what else could go wrong? What else is likely to go wrong?” he said.

Mano added while he contemplated moving elsewhere, the rent is affordable.

“This is still one of the lowest rent complexes in Akron,” said Mano.

Morgan just wants to be heard.

“What we are going through right now nobody cares, and I just want someone to care,” he said.

Novak expects the heat to be fully restored by Wednesday and added that anyone who needs assistance should go to Timber Top’s office.

