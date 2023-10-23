Mother says her 23-year-old daughter thought she was going to die after being held captive and beaten

AKRON, Ohio — The mother of a woman she says was held captive for four days shared what her daughter experienced.

“I saw this person that I didn’t recognize. Her face was twice its normal size,” said Jessi Barham.

Jessi Barham Chloe Jones after she was rescued from the garage where she was alleged beaten by William Mozingo.

A convicted kidnapper, William Mozingo, is accused of holding Chloe Jones against her will in Akron.

Police body camera video captured the moment of his arrest and her rescue.

“I love you, Chloe,” said William Mozingo in handcuffs.

Mozingo uttered those words before police took him to jail.

Moments earlier, police broke down a door and rescued Jones from a garage. She is seen on video carefully crawling down a ladder from a plywood platform.

“He would cuddle her in between beatings,” Barham said.

News 5 Jessi Barham speaks to News 5 about her daughter's ordeal.

Barham says Mozingo beat her daughter with a baseball bat and his fists and threatened to slit her throat.

“He doused her in gasoline and was threatening to catch her on fire,” Barham said. Jones didn’t feel comfortable yet speaking on camera about what happened.

Her mother shared a picture of Chloe before and showed News 5 photos of her blackened eyes swollen shut.

Jessi Barham A photo of Chloe Jones before she was allegedly kidnapped.

Barham says her daughter had been missing for four days and then called from the hospital.

“She said she had been abducted. She said she had a broken arm, and her face had fractures,” Barham said.

Police body camera shows the garage behind a house on 11th Street SW in Akron.

“William, this is the Akron Police Department. This is your last chance. Come out with your hands up,” shouted police in body camera video provided to News 5.

Akron Police Akron Police arresting William Mozingo outside the garage where he allegedly kept Chloe Jones for four days.

The woman who lives there called 911, saying Mozingo and the woman were discovered by her husband five hours earlier.

“I need to warn the police that are coming here," she said.

"You need to warn them about what?" the dispatcher asked.

"He is a violent offender,” the woman said.

She called Mozingo their good friend.

“He used to live here; he paroled here at one time before he went back,” the woman said in the 911 call.

The caller told the dispatcher Mozingo had escaped from a community correctional facility about six weeks ago. The homeowner declined an interview, but claims she met the young woman on more than three occasions.

Jones told News 5 she’d never been there before.

“She had a conversation online. She was going to go hang out with him. I found out she got a ride to his place,” Barham said.

But Barham says he took her phone and wouldn’t let her leave.

Mozingo had been in prison three times for kidnapping, twice in Stark County.

He also spent time at Lorain Correctional for drug possession.

His two-year probation for that started this April.

“My daughter is never going to be the same. Her life as she knows it is over because he was allowed to walk out on these streets, and that is not acceptable,” Barham said.

Mozingo is charged with kidnapping, unlawful restraint and felonious assault.

He also has an escape charge.

Barham created a GoFundMe account for Jones to "sustain her while she recovers both physically and mentally."

RELATED: Man arrested after homeowners find him with kidnapped woman in Akron garage, police say