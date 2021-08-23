New law enforcement training facility opens in Stark County

MASSILLON, Ohio — A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Monday afternoon to open a new law enforcement training facility.

The Stark County Law Enforcement Training Center, located at 143 1st Street in Massillon, will also serve as a location for background checks and concealed handgun licenses, Sheriff George Maier said.

Dozens of police officers from various department were on hand for the a ribbon cutting ceremony. The facility will be open to all police officers in the county.

The building includes two gun ranges, classrooms and technology that will help officers make the best decisions.

Bob Jones

"We're going to have a virtual simulator in the building that will allow officers to go through a series of scenarios with real-life experience, de-escalating situations," Maier said.

Maier believes the facility delivers on a promise to have better training on conflict resolution.

"The public has sent a loud and clear message to law enforcement. They want change," Maier said. "How we change in this country is we listen to what people want. We serve the public."

Bob Jones

Stark County Prosecutor Kyle Stone also addressed the crowd and said the training center is "necessary in these times."

"A well-trained officer is good for the community and even better for a prosecutor. Untrained officers can be detrimental to a prosecutor's ability to prosecute a case," Stone said.

During the plaque dedication ceremony, Maier recognized the Stark County Commissioners for their support on the project.

The training facility is in a building measuring about 11,000-square-feet. The cost of the project was about $700,000.