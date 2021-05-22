Northeast Ohio residents to hold gun violence protest in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — Demonstrators from all over Northeast Ohio will gather in Akron Saturday afternoon to protest gun violence.

The event starts at 12:30 p.m. at Second Baptist Church, 690 S. Main St. Participants will then walk to the Summit County Courthouse, 209 S. Main St.

You can watch the event in the live player below around 12:30 p.m.

News 5 livestream event

