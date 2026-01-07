Ohio Supreme Court to decide if Sydney Powell will get new trial

On Wednesday, the Ohio Supreme Court heard arguments in the case of Sydney Powell, the woman convicted of murdering her mother in 2020.

That conviction was overturned a year ago, and prosecutors want the state's highest court to reverse it.

According to the Akron Beacon Journal, if the court rules in Powell's favor, she would get a new trial. If they rule in favor of the prosecutor's office, her overturned conviction would be upheld.

At issue is whether Powell had the right to rebut the testimony from an expert witness who testified on behalf of the state.

Powell's attorney said that the expert offered new opinions during that testimony, and that they should have been able to rebut them.

However, the Summit County Prosecutor's Office said that following this line of thinking would change the way trials are structured.

The justices will take several months to release their opinion.

What happened

Authorities said on March 3, 2020, they responded to the 1900 block of Scudder Drive near White Pond Drive after receiving a phone call about a possible struggle inside the home. Police said Powell assaulted her mother, Brenda Powell, during an argument.

Brenda Powell was transported to the Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center, where she later died, police said.

According to the Summit County Medical Examiner's Office, she died from multiple sharp and blunt-force injuries.

Sydney Powell was later charged with her mother's death.

