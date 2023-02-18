One dead in Canton apartment fire Saturday morning

CANTON, Ohio — At 6:39 a.m. Saturday morning, the Canton Township Fire Department arrived to the 5000 block of Ridge Avenue SE to heavy fire coming from a second-floor window of a small apartment building, according to the fire department.

According to the Canton Township Fire Department, the victim was found deceased by fire crews in the room that was engulfed in fire.

The fire caused three residents to be displaced from the two-story five-unit building. The Red Cross responded to the scene to assist those displaced, officials said.

According to the fire department, assistance was received from Canton City, East Sparta, Plain Township, Bolivar, Osnaburg Township, Nimishillen Township, and Perry Township. The Stark County Sheriff’s Office, State Fire Marshalls, and Stark County Coroner also arrived to assist on the scene.

This incident is currently under investigation.

